Ceci delivered three hits in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday.

His body has now endured 34 hits and 50 blocks in 21 games. Ceci is on pace to at least match last season's totals in hits (111) and blocks (159). If you're in a league that values these stats and Ceci is still available, he can definitely fill the role. While the offense isn't there every night (17 points in 2016-2017), his ice time is - 20 minutes on average this year.