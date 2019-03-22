Senators' Cody Ceci: Doubtful versus Oilers
Ceci (upper body) is not expected to be available against Edmonton on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ceci is set to miss a second game due to his upper-body issue, with no clear indication from the team when he might be ready to return. The Sens will get Thomas Chabot (toe) back in the lineup, which will help mitigate the loss of the 24-year-old Ceci. If the Ottawa native can get healthy soon, he might still have enough time to top his 2015-16 production (26 points) and set a new career high.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...