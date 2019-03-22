Ceci (upper body) is not expected to be available against Edmonton on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ceci is set to miss a second game due to his upper-body issue, with no clear indication from the team when he might be ready to return. The Sens will get Thomas Chabot (toe) back in the lineup, which will help mitigate the loss of the 24-year-old Ceci. If the Ottawa native can get healthy soon, he might still have enough time to top his 2015-16 production (26 points) and set a new career high.