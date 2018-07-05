Senators' Cody Ceci: Evidently not content with qualifying offer
Ceci's camp filed for salary arbitration ahead of Thursday's deadline, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Ceci managed defensive career highs in hits (163) and blocked shots (171) over 82 games last season, but an egregious minus-27 rating -- one that ranked second-to-last on the team in front of forward Zach Smith's minus-32 clip -- won't help his chances of commanding a big raise after he made $2.8 million annually the past two years. Ceci is the only one among Ottawa's regular blueliners seeking a new contract except for some guy named Erik Karlsson; the elite rearguard could be involved in a sign-and-trade this offseason and end up with a max-term deal.
