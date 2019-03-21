Senators' Cody Ceci: Exits Wednesday's contest
Ceci exited Wednesday's road game versus the Canucks with an upper-body injury.
Ceci skated 4:59 in the contest before departing, and was officially ruled out for the game by the Senators during the second period. He also had an early exit from the morning skate in Vancouver, but was deemed well enough to play. It's unclear if the two exits are related.
