Senators' Cody Ceci: Garners qualifying offer
Ceci has received a qualifying offer from the Senators.
Retaining Ceci seems like a wise move for the Senators. The guy finished eighth in the NHL with 171 blocked shots last season, and he was a sneaky bugger in the attacking zone based on an output of five goals and 14 assists over a full season. Expect him to get a modest raise over the two-year, $5.6 million rake he agreed upon in August of 2016.
