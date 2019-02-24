Senators' Cody Ceci: Healthy scratch Sunday
Ceci will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against Calgary, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Sunday is obviously the Senators' last game before Monday's trade deadline and they'll hold Ceci out for precautionary reasons. If he's still in Ottawa after the deadline, he should be in the lineup against the Capitals on Tuesday.
