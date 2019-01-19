Senators' Cody Ceci: Impressive performance in Carolina
Ceci picked up two assists while adding seven blocked shots, three hits, one shot and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
The blocked shots were a season high for Ceci, but he's been very active in his own zone lately, recording at least three blocks in five straight games. The 25-year-old blueliner isn't typically known for his offense, but he has five points (all helpers) in the last seven games while remaining on pace for triple-digit hits and blocked shots for the third straight season.
