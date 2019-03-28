Senators' Cody Ceci: In lineup after all
Updating a previous report, Ceci (upper body) will play against the Panthers on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Ceci initially wasn't projected to be in the lineup, but the latest report from Garrioch specifically labels the defenseman as being active against the Cats. Ottawa's 15th overall pick from the 2012 draft has produced six goals and 24 assists to complement 108 hits and 133 blocked shots for a well-rounded fantasy profile this season.
