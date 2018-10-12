The Senators placed Ceci (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ceci presumably sustained his injury during Wednesday's 7-4 loss to Philadelphia. The severity of his condition remains unknown, but he'll miss the Senators' next two contests at a minimum. With Ceci sidelined indefinitely, Ben Harpur will likely step into the lineup for the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories