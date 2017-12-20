Ceci's 69 blocked shots has him ranked 18th in shots blocked across the league.

Ceci's on your fantasy roster to do two things: hit and block shots. He's averaging better than two a game in blocks and nearly two hits a game, both of which would result in career highs if he keeps it up. He might have to if Ottawa's going to get its season turned around.

