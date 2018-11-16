Ceci scored his third goal of the season to open the scoring Thursday, helping his team earn a 2-1 win over Detroit.

Ceci will never be confused with Erik Karlsson, but six points in 15 contests means he's not an offensive graveyard either. However, he's not consistent enough on the offensive end to be a viable play in season-long leagues. His fantasy value is limited to daily leagues, when an owner needs a cheap defensive option and is willing to take a chance on Ceci providing a point in order to afford a star elsewhere.