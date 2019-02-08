Senators' Cody Ceci: Rare productive night
Ceci dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-0 win over Anaheim.
Ceci snapped a five-game point drought with this effort, but he's still in search of his first goal in the 2019 calendar year and has lit the lamp just once since Nov. 17. The blueliner posted a plus-2 rating in this one as well, bringing his season mark to minus-17.
