Ceci (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Calgary on Thursday.

Ceci was forced out of Wednesday's tilt with Vancouver and will not sit against the Flames. The Senators recalled highly-touted prospect Erik Brannstrom from the minors, who will slot into the lineup in Ceci's stead. The 24-year-old needs just three more points to set a new career high, but will need to get healthy soon to make that happen.