Ceci scored once on three shots Friday, but he was still saddled with a minus-3 rating in a 6-3 road loss to the Islanders.

Despite potting his fifth goal of the season, Ceci was unable to thwart a punchy Isles attack that rallied from behind and ended up producing five unanswered goals. The second-pairing defenseman logged a game-high 26:07 of ice time, with an upper-body injury that forced Thomas Cabot out of the contest in the second period skewing his total. Ceci could return value in deep fantasy leagues if Chabot's injury transcends day-to-day status.