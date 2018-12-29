Senators' Cody Ceci: Scores goal, schooled in own zone
Ceci scored once on three shots Friday, but he was still saddled with a minus-3 rating in a 6-3 road loss to the Islanders.
Despite potting his fifth goal of the season, Ceci was unable to thwart a punchy Isles attack that rallied from behind and ended up producing five unanswered goals. The second-pairing defenseman logged a game-high 26:07 of ice time, with an upper-body injury that forced Thomas Cabot out of the contest in the second period skewing his total. Ceci could return value in deep fantasy leagues if Chabot's injury transcends day-to-day status.
