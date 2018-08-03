Ceci was awarded a one-year contract worth $4.3 million by the arbitrator.

The former 2012 first-round pick was paid following a 19-point (five goals, 14 assists) season in a full 82 games. In 2017-18, Cici set career marks in ice time (23:20 per game), hits (163), blocked shots (171), and powerplay points (5 assists). He also saw his ice time on the penalty kill expand to a career-high 2:46 per game.