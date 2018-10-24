Senators' Cody Ceci: Set to return Friday
Ceci (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup versus Colorado on Friday, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Ceci missed the last four games due to his upper-body issue, but his return could be well timed if Mark Borowiecki is suspended for any length of time due to his elbowing incident. The Sens previous sent Paul Carey down to the minors, so won't have to make a corresponding roster move to activate Ceci.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.