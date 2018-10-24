Ceci (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup versus Colorado on Friday, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ceci missed the last four games due to his upper-body issue, but his return could be well timed if Mark Borowiecki is suspended for any length of time due to his elbowing incident. The Sens previous sent Paul Carey down to the minors, so won't have to make a corresponding roster move to activate Ceci.