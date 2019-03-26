Senators' Cody Ceci: Sitting again Tusday
Ceci (upper body) has been ruled out for a third straight game Tuesday against the Sabres, Craig Medaglia of NHL.com reports.
Ceci didn't participate in morning skate, but coach Mar Crawford suggested afterward that he's "improving." The sixth-year blueliner is nearing a career-high mark with 24 points through 68 games, but he'll need to avoid missing time down the stretch to surpass his 26-point total from 2015-16.
