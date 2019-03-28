Senators' Cody Ceci: Slated to sit Thursday
Ceci (upper body) is set to miss Thursday's tilt versus Florida, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ceci has been out of action for the Sens' previous three games and will now miss a fourth as a result of his upper-body issue. The blueliner will no doubt be eager to get back into the lineup before the end of the season, as he needs just three more points to set a new career high. In the meantime, Ben Harpur should continue to see increased minutes in Ceci's stead.
