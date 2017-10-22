Senators' Cody Ceci: Stepping in front of many shots
Ceci recorded five blocked shots over 22:45 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Maple Leafs.
Ceci is a quality two-way defenseman, and a rather fearless one at that. He's redirected 24 shots in eight games, adding two goals and assist over that span. If you're looking for an underrated player at a tough position to fill in fantasy, check your waiver wire to see if Ceci is available.
