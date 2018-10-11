Ceci recorded three blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-4 home loss to the Flyers.

Ceci has missed the scoresheet in all four games to start the season, but fantasy players should know that he's a heavy hitter with a penchant for blocking shots -- anything on top of that is a bonus. The Ontario native produced five goals and 14 assists without missing a game last season. Ceci went to salary arbitration in August, ultimately receiving a one-year, $4.3 million award.