Senators' Cody Ceci: Steps in front of three shots
Ceci recorded three blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-4 home loss to the Flyers.
Ceci has missed the scoresheet in all four games to start the season, but fantasy players should know that he's a heavy hitter with a penchant for blocking shots -- anything on top of that is a bonus. The Ontario native produced five goals and 14 assists without missing a game last season. Ceci went to salary arbitration in August, ultimately receiving a one-year, $4.3 million award.
More News
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Secures one-year contract•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Evidently not content with qualifying offer•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Garners qualifying offer•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Struggled mightily in 2017-18•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Will participate in Tuesday's game•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...