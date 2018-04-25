Ceci recorded five goals and 19 points this season, but his minus-27 rating was sixth-worst among defenseman.

Ceci played over 23 minutes per game for the second consecutive campaign in 2017-18 and the results weren't encouraging. While it's true that the Senators endured a disappointing season after reaching the Eastern Conference Final last spring, a good amount of the blame can be directed toward Ceci, as he didn't perform to the level expected of a top-pairing defenseman. A restricted free agent this summer, it's unlikely that Ceci is offered a long-term deal, though he'll be likely be back in Ottawa.