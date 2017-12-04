Ceci fired off one shot during Sunday's 5-0 defeat to Winnipeg.

Ceci has been quiet on the scoresheet only notching two assists in his last 21 games. despite averaging 21:52 of ice time and skating on the second defensive unit. Still, the 23-year-old has been making his physical presence felt, ranking in a tie for 11th in the NHL for blocked shots (57) while also recording 34 hits thus far.