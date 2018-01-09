Ceci (undisclosed) will play Tuesday night at home against the Blackhawks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The Canadian rearguard is rather durable, as he's yet to miss a game this season and only has 11 total absences since blooming into a full-time player for the 2014-15 campaign. We have Ceci projected to slot in on the second pair alongside Ben Harpur with a spot on the No. 2 power play to boot.