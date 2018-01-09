Senators' Cody Ceci: Will participate in Tuesday's game
Ceci (undisclosed) will play Tuesday night at home against the Blackhawks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
The Canadian rearguard is rather durable, as he's yet to miss a game this season and only has 11 total absences since blooming into a full-time player for the 2014-15 campaign. We have Ceci projected to slot in on the second pair alongside Ben Harpur with a spot on the No. 2 power play to boot.
