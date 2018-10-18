Senators' Cody Ceci: Won't play Saturday
Ceci (upper body) won't return until next week at the earliest, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.
This means Ceci won't play Saturday against the Canadiens, but he could, in theory, return Tuesday versus the Bruins. The defenseman usually plays a lot of minutes for the Sens, as he averaged 23:20 per game in ice time last year. However, other than his propensity to block shots, he doesn't do much to really entice fantasy owners.
More News
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Lands on IR•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Steps in front of three shots•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Secures one-year contract•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Evidently not content with qualifying offer•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Garners qualifying offer•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Struggled mightily in 2017-18•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...