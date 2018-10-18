Ceci (upper body) won't return until next week at the earliest, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.

This means Ceci won't play Saturday against the Canadiens, but he could, in theory, return Tuesday versus the Bruins. The defenseman usually plays a lot of minutes for the Sens, as he averaged 23:20 per game in ice time last year. However, other than his propensity to block shots, he doesn't do much to really entice fantasy owners.