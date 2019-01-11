Senators' Cody Goloubef: Acquired via trade
Goloubef was brought in by Ottawa from Boston in exchange for Paul Carey.
Goloubef hasn't played in the NHL since the 2016-17 campaign when he was with the Avalanche. In 16 minor-league contests with Providence, the defenseman tallied three goals, nine helpers and 27 PIM, but that wasn't enough for the 29-year-old to break into the Bruins lineup. He should have a better chance of earning minutes with Ottawa.
