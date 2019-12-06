Senators' Cody Goloubef: Back at practice
Goloubef (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Goloubef is clearly making progress in his recovery, but there's still no timetable for his return to game action. Either way, the 30-year-old defender is nothing more than a depth option for the Senators and won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.
