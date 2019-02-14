Goloubef was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

The veteran blueliner was recalled to provide defensive depth after fellow defenseman Mark Borowiecki (foot) returned to Ottawa while the team is on a four-game road trip. Goloubef has 130 games of NHL experience under his belt, but shouldn't be looked at as a viable fantasy option after posting a total of 23 points in those contests.

