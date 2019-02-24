Goloubef was called up from AHL Belleville on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The 29-year-old was called up days after the Senators dealt some key pieces in Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel. Goloubef will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Flames, replacing Cody Ceci. The Canadian has no points in three games this campaign.

