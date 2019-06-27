Senators' Cody Goloubef: Inks one-year extension
Goloubef signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Senators on Thursday.
Goloubef spent most of his time in the minors last season, notching 24 points in 46 games, and will have a similar, if not identical, role with the Senators in 2019-20. There's no reason for fantasy owners to have the 29-year-old blueliner on their radars.
