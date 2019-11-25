Contrary to a previous report, Goloubef (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Goloubef was originally supposed to re-join the lineup after battling an undisclosed injury, but won't suit up after taking warmups. In his stead, Mark Borowiecki will assume the final defensive spot for the game.