Contrary to a previous report, Goloubef (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Goloubef was originally supposed to re-join the lineup after battling an undisclosed injury, but won't suit up after taking warmups. In his stead, Mark Borowiecki will assume the final defensive spot for the game.

