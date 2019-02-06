Senators' Cody Goloubef: Promoted from minors
Goloubef was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Goloubef will likely serve as an emergency depth option with Christian Jaros (undisclosed) expected to be out until Tuesday against Carolina. If the 26-year-old Goloubef does slot into the lineup during his stint in the NHL, it will likely come at the expense of Ben Harpur or Mark Borowiecki.
