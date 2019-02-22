Senators' Cody Goloubef: Reassigned to AHL
Goloubef was returned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
With trade rumors swirling all around Ottawa, the Senators have returned Goloubef and Darren Archibald to the minor league in favor of highly touted forward prospects in Drake Batherson and Logan Brown. Goloubef has only appeared in three NHL games for the Senators this season, and the blueliner is still looking for his first point with the rebuilding club. It would be easy to find a better alternative to Goloubef in the fantasy realm.
