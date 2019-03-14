Goloubef was brought back to Ottawa on Thursday.

Even though AHL Belleville currently occupies the last playoff spot in the North Division, Goloubef received the promotion, meaning he'll be with Ottawa the rest of the season. At 29 years old, the Senators are likely going to use this time to find out whether Goloubef can help them in their rebuild or if they're better off looking elsewhere. Fantasy owners should have no such concerns; Goloubef isn't valuable enough to be on their rosters at this point, even if he gets a chance in Ottawa.