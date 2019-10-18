Goloubef has yet to play in six games this season and has not skated for Ottawa since March 21.

At 30 years of age, Goloubef isn't likely going to be around when the Senators compete again, and he's too old to play a factor in the player development plan at AHL Belleville. As such, Goloubef appears likely to be a practice player in Ottawa, and barring injuries, he's very unlikely to contribute anything to fantasy rosters.