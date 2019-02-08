Senators' Cody Goloubef: Returned to AHL
The Senators sent Goloubef back to AHL Springfield on Friday.
Goloubef drew into his first NHL game of the season Thursday against the Ducks. He proved to be a physical presence with three hits and also sacrificed his body to the tune of four blocked shots. It wasn't enough to keep him with the top club and could also signal that Christian Jaros (undisclosed) is nearing a return to the lineup.
