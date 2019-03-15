Senators' Cody Goloubef: Sent back to minors
Goloubef was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Called up to Ottawa on Thursday, Goloubef was able to log one shot on goal and six hits over 14:37 of ice time in a win over the Blues. He should be able to join Belleville's push for the playoffs, as they currently hold the final spot in the North Division.
