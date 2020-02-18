Goloubef followed his first goal of the season with increased ice time in Sunday's win over Dallas, skating 13 minutes in the contest.

Goloubef is in the lineup for as long as Mark Borowiecki (ankle) sits on the shelf, which won't do anything to help fantasy owners. With just two points on the season and one of those coming over the weekend, there's no reason to have Goloubef anywhere near your roster in any format.