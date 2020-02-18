Senators' Cody Goloubef: Skates in back-to-back games
Goloubef followed his first goal of the season with increased ice time in Sunday's win over Dallas, skating 13 minutes in the contest.
Goloubef is in the lineup for as long as Mark Borowiecki (ankle) sits on the shelf, which won't do anything to help fantasy owners. With just two points on the season and one of those coming over the weekend, there's no reason to have Goloubef anywhere near your roster in any format.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.