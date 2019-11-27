Goloubef (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for Wednesday's morning skate, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Goloubef's absence from morning skate all but confirms he won't be available for Wednesday's matchup with Boston. The 29-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while averaging just 13:55 of ice time in three games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.