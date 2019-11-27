Senators' Cody Goloubef: Still sidelined
Goloubef (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for Wednesday's morning skate, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Goloubef's absence from morning skate all but confirms he won't be available for Wednesday's matchup with Boston. The 29-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while averaging just 13:55 of ice time in three games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.
More News
-
Senators' Cody Goloubef: Out of lineup after all•
-
Senators' Cody Goloubef: In lineup Monday•
-
Senators' Cody Goloubef: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Senators' Cody Goloubef: Remains a healthy scratch•
-
Senators' Cody Goloubef: Inks one-year extension•
-
Senators' Cody Goloubef: Sent back to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.