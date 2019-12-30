Goloubef collected his first point of the 2019-20 season in a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Sunday.

The 30-year-old defenseman had been shut out of the points column over his first 12 games of the season, but Goloubef opened his 2019-20 account with an assist on Nick Paul's fourth goal of the season. The veteran blueliner also dished out four hits and blocked four shots. Overall, Sunday's loss was an eventful day for Goloubef, but he remains irrelevant from a fantasy perspective.