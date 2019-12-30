Senators' Cody Goloubef: Tallies assist in OT loss
Goloubef collected his first point of the 2019-20 season in a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Sunday.
The 30-year-old defenseman had been shut out of the points column over his first 12 games of the season, but Goloubef opened his 2019-20 account with an assist on Nick Paul's fourth goal of the season. The veteran blueliner also dished out four hits and blocked four shots. Overall, Sunday's loss was an eventful day for Goloubef, but he remains irrelevant from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.