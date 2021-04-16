Reinhardt has joined Ottawa on a three-year entry level deal after playing at AHL Belleville on an amateur tryout.

The Senators are in no rush to get their young players to Ottawa, so expect Reinhardt to continue with Belleville, where he has seven points in 22 games. Reinhardt was a solid performer in juniors with WHL Brandon, scoring 31 goals and 24 points in his final season at that level, which suggests that he could become a contributor down the road. Ottawa's youth movement will certainly give him that chance, so he might be worth stashing in deeper dynasty formats. However, he's likely at least two years away from being any help in season-long leagues.