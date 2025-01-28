Reinhardt landed on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Reinhardt had been contending with an upper-body injury, but he appears to have moved past the ailment with his placement on waivers Tuesday. The 24-year-old has contributed a goal and an assist across 12 appearances with the Sens this season. If the Alberta native passes through waivers, he'll report to AHL Belleville.
