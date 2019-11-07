Senators' Colin White: Activated off IR
White (hip) has been activated off injured reserve, but he isn't ready to return to game action.
White is approximately two weeks into the 3-5 week recovery timetable he was assigned, so his return to the lineup shouldn't be viewed as imminent just yet. For now, the 22-year-old pivot will continue his rehab with the Senators' AHL affiliate.
