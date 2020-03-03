White (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

White missed Ottawa's last three contests with a lower-body injury, but he'll return to a bottom-six role Tuesday, skating on the Senators' third line against Pittsburgh. The 23-year-old American is, however, also expected to center Ottawa's top power-play unit, making him an interesting option in daily contests. He's notched six goals and 17 points in in 56 games this campaign.