White was returned to AHL Belleville on Friday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Max McCormick was called up in a corresponding move. White hasn't been useful in fantasy circles as the owner of just three points through 15 games, but then again, it would be difficult for most skaters to move the needle averaging just 12:37 of average ice time.

