Senators' Colin White: Bags helper in OT loss
White collected an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Sunday.
The second-period assist bumped White into double figures, giving him 10 points in 32 games this season. The 22-year-old is not worth much in fantasy, but White has been effective in recent games, now with three points in his last four games.
More News
-
Senators' Colin White: Snags power-play helper in win•
-
Senators' Colin White: Garners assist•
-
Senators' Colin White: Nabs first goal in a month•
-
Senators' Colin White: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Senators' Colin White: Activated off IR•
-
Senators' Colin White: Out long term with hip flexor issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.