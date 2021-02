White tallied a pair of goals on four shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

White busted out of a nine-game goal-scoring funk in a big way, lighting the lamp twice in the final frame to put the finishing touches on Ottawa's blowout victory. White fooled Calgary backup Artyom Zagidulin with a soft shot along the ice for his first goal, then buried a centering feed all alone in the slot for his second tally. The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists in 18 games this season.