Senators' Colin White: Buries two goals in win
White scored twice Tuesday, with one coming on the power play in a 7-3 win over New Jersey.
White has scored five goals and continues to routinely top 15 minutes of ice time a night, but the negative side of things is that his shooting percentage is a very high 17.9 percent. That isn't sustainable, and a regression to the mean is likely coming. He's producing at a high enough level to warrant a spot on your team, but be wary that his shooting percentage will likely drop soon.
More News
