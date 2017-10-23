White (wrist) has been cleared for contact, but still needs to improve his conditioning, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

If his game readiness is the concern, White could be heading toward a conditioning assignment in the minors in order get him back to 100 percent. General manager Pierre Dorion didn't provide a specific timeline for the winger's return, but with injuries piling up, the Senators no doubt would like to get him back on the ice soon.