Senators' Colin White: Cleared for contact
White (wrist) has been cleared for contact, but still needs to improve his conditioning, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
If his game readiness is the concern, White could be heading toward a conditioning assignment in the minors in order get him back to 100 percent. General manager Pierre Dorion didn't provide a specific timeline for the winger's return, but with injuries piling up, the Senators no doubt would like to get him back on the ice soon.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...