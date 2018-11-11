Senators' Colin White: Departs with injury Sunday
White sustained an undisclosed injury in Sunday's game against the Panthers.
White will not return to the contest after logging four minutes and one empty shot on goal. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's home game against the Red Wings.
