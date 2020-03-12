White posted an assist, three shots on goal and a fighting major in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

White's biggest contributions came in the first period. He had the secondary helper on Bobby Ryan's tally 29 seconds into the game. White also fought the Kings' Austin Wagner at 18:08 of the first. The 23-year-old center has 23 points and 83 shots in 61 games this season. He's not known to be particularly pugnacious -- White has only 39 PIM and 47 hits.